‘Batwoman’ Gets Her Motorcycle in New Behind-the-Scenes Video

The Batwoman pilot is aiming to bring an entirely new corner of the Arrowverse to the small screen, with Ruby Rose’s portrayal of the fan-favorite character headed into her own solo series. While it’s unknown if and when that pilot will officially premiere, we have a new behind-the-scenes look at filming.

A series of set photos and videos have made their way online, which show Rose filming scenes as Kate Kane during the pilot’s Chicago shoot. The photos, which you can check out over at Metro UK, show Kate wearing civilian clothes (including a Ramones t-shirt) as she rides a motorcycle into some sort of alley. A brief video was also captured from filming, which shows her walking away from said motorcycle.

Fans will surely be eager to see how Batwoman‘s solo outings get adapted onto television, after Rose’s portrayal made such a smash in “Elseworlds”. And while these behind-the-scenes snippets might not show Rose in costume, they do hint at the average-day persona that her version of Kate will have.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in an interview last year. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose continued. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The cast of Batwoman also includes Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Rachel Skarsten as Red Alice.

