DC Teases the Death of Poison Ivy

Since her debut in 1966, Poison Ivy has gone through a lot of trials and tribulations in the DC Universe, operating as a hero, a villain, and something in between. As the latest update surrounding her solo series reveals, her story could soon culminate in a major way. The first details for Poison Ivy #24 were revealed as part of DC's July 2024 solicitations, dubbing the issue "The Death of Pamela Isley." It remains to be seen if the issue will actually end with Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy's demise, or potentially the end of the series itself, but the synopsis hints that she will have to go to great lengths to fight Jason Woodrue's latest machinations.

POISON IVY #24

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by ELIZA IVANOVA

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

THE DEATH OF PAMELA ISLEY

Dr. Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man (a.k.a. Floro), has stacked the deck in his favor. Neither Ivy's powers nor her allies are enough to put an end to Floro and his devilish plan to turn Ivy's victims against her. As time, and her own supply of blood, runs out, one thing becomes apparent: to bring the outbreak of the parasitic fungi, Ophiocordyceps Lamia, to an end, Poison Ivy will have to kill both her own creator and herself.

What Is DC's Poison Ivy About?

In Poison Ivy, Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn't ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work-a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity.

"I don't think you can lock her down," Wilson explained in a 2023 interview with DC.com. "I think her goals are noble—she really does love and care about planet Earth. Her motives are pure, but her methods can be shocking and inhumane. And it's that juxtaposition that I really love to explore. You look around and, in many ways, large and small, we're feeling the effects of a changing planet. There's a lot of tension and anxiety about that. She shares those feelings, but she acts on them in a villainous way. She's grown over the course of the last year. I think she's kind of taken the fight to the main bad actors in destroying the Earth rather than kind of lashing out at humanity as a whole. There are villains who are evil, their methods are evil, their motives are evil, they're evil top to bottom, and she's definitely not one of those."

Will Poison Ivy Appear in the DCU?

Poison Ivy has remained a character who fans really want to see onscreen in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, whether in a Batman-related context or otherwise. Margot Robbie, who has played Harley Quinn onscreen and is rumored to potentially reprise her role in the DCU, has continued to advocate for bringing Ivy to the modern superhero world.

"I have been pushing for that for years," Robbie told ComicBook.com in a 2022 interview. "I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too."