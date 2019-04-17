‘Batwoman’ Reportedly a Lock to Get Picked up by The CW

After she made her debut in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, fans have been eager to see Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane/Batwoman have her own solo show in the Arrowverse. And if a new report is any indication, that definitely seems to be in the cards.

A new report from Deadline breaks down the buzz surrounding the various 2019-2020 TV pilots, including The CW‘s Batwoman. As the report explains, Batwoman “is considered a lock”, and reportedly “already has a writing staff in place”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Arrowverse fans, this update probably isn’t too much of a surprise, considering the positive buzz that has already surrounded the pilot episode. There’s also the nature of story reasons for Batwoman to hit the small screen, namely the fact that she’s confirmed to factor into this winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Batwoman will follow Kate, an openly-lesbian crime fighter who aims to keep Gotham safe while dealing with her own demons.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in an interview last year. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose continued. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The cast of Batwoman also includes Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Nicole Kangas Mary Hamilton, and Rachel Skarsten as Red Alice.

What do you think of this latest update surrounding Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!