Batwoman EP Teases Kate and Supergirl’s Friendship in Crisis on Infinite Earths

When Batwoman and Supergirl met one another during the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover last fall, it ended up being not only a fan favorite from the event, but almost instantly launched hope among fans that, should the Batwoman pilot go to series that we could someday get a World’s Finest team up between the two super heroines. Well, Batwoman is in fact going to series — it debuts this fall — and despite being on different Earths, it sounds a bit like we might get another taste at a super friendship when this fall’s crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” hits. According to executive producer Caroline Dries, Kara Danvers and Kate Kane are heading towards friendship.

Speaking at the Batwoman panel during San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, Dries offered a few teases regarding “Crisis.”

“We’re currently working on the crossover,” Dries shared. “We’ve got a ton, a ton, a ton of characters coming into the five-part event… Burt Ward will be making an appearance.”

She then went a bit further and said that Kate and Kara would cross paths again and a friendship is definitely going to happen.

“We’re going to see that bond evolve into a Kate/Kara friendship,” Dries said.

It’s important to note that Dries is specifically referring to a friendship between Batwoman and Supergirl. Kate Kane/Batwoman is an openly lesbian character in comics and it’s not something that Batwoman is going to shy away from. That said, while her sexuality matters, it’s just one facet of the character — one of many that make her human, and it’s that overall humanity that the show will focus on more than sexuality.

“What’s important to us is Kate being gay is just another one of her traits, and we’re not going to make it that huge in the story apart from the fact that when she falls in love, it’s with a woman,” Dries explained.

The strong tie that fans have to Batwoman’s comic backstory is already having an interesting effect on the television adaptation, something that its star is aware of.

“It’s paying tribute to, respect to, and the honor of having the privilege to [play this role].” Rose told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s everyone’s dream to be in a show or a film where you get to be in Gotham. It doesn’t really get much better than that. That’s iconic. A lot of that’s out of my hands, like how Gotham looks and feels, but my character is entirely my responsibility, as well as Caroline and the writer and the director. But having done the pilot, having lived in it, having done that every day for that month and having felt the emotions of Kate in everything that we all did, I really think people are going to be pleasantly surprised. I think that it has so much heart and so much grit and all the things you expect from Batwoman as well. The arcs and the character arcs and the true feelings and natures of these people is really layered. I’m really grateful to get to play someone that has a full-fledged backstory and real relationships, and trials and tribulations that are dealt with in a way that sometimes is a good way to deal with things and sometimes isn’t, but human and flawed. It’s therapeutic and cathartic to play that role.”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.