Batwoman Concept Artist Shares Best Look Yet at the Arrowverse’s Batsuit

The first trailer for Batwoman debuted several weeks ago, adding even more context to the upcoming The CW series. Among the nuggets that were revealed was the costume for the Arrowverse’s version of Batman, which Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) eventually retrofits into her own suit. While the trailer and early promo photos showcased the suit, a new behind-the-scenes photo from Arrowverse concept artist Andy Poon gives the best look yet.

In the world of Batwoman, Batman has been missing in action for three years now, which leads to his cousin, Kate, rising up as Gotham’s vigilante in his place. While the Caped Crusader isn’t expected to appear in the series at this point, fans will surely appreciate seeing his suit in such detail.

Batwoman will follow Kate Kane’s rise as Gotham’s unlikely protector. The cast of Batwoman also includes Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, and Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton.

“It’s not an original IP.” Rose recently told ComicBook.com. “It has existed in many different platforms in many different media with many different actors at many different times. So it’s paying tribute to, respect to, and the honor of having the privilege to [play this role]. It’s everyone’s dream to be in a show or a film where you get to be in Gotham. It doesn’t really get much better than that. That’s iconic. A lot of that’s out of my hands, like how Gotham looks and feels, but my character is entirely my responsibility, as well as Caroline and the writer and the director. But having done the pilot, having lived in it, having done that every day for that month and having felt the emotions of Kate in everything that we all did, I really think people are going to be pleasantly surprised. I think that it has so much heart and so much grit and all the things you expect form Batwoman as well. The arcs and the character arcs and the true feelings and natures of these people is really layered. I’m really grateful to get to play someone that has a full-fledged backstory and real relationships, and trials and tribulations that are dealt with in a way that sometimes is a good way to deal with things and sometimes isn’t, but human and flawed. It’s therapeutic and cathartic to play that role.”

Batwoman will debut Sundays at 8/7c this fall on The CW.