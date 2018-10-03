Ben Affleck, Jamie Foxx, and More Featured in Documentary Trailer for ‘Cinemability’

Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and Jamie Foxx (Spawn) are among a number of celebrity commentators appearing in the trailer for the upcoming movie Cinemability, which examines inclusion in cinema and how people with disabilities are depicted onscreen.

You can see the trailer itself above.

“CinemAbility is in part a love letter to Hollywood, an industry that has consumed my life, and partly a wake-up call,” wrote director Jenni Gold in a statement. “Growing up as a wheelchair user I found many of the representations of people with disabilities on screen to be confusing. I remember every year my family would watch Affair to Remember when it aired on TV and I always found it odd that after Deborah Kerr became a wheelchair user she could no longer pursue the man she loved. I remember hating the sappy Movie of the Week style representations in the 70’s and 80’s. The person in the wheelchair was always syrupy sweet or angry and bitter. It wasn’t until Friday the 13th part 2 came out that I saw a wheelchair user the way I wanted to be seen. He was a cool teenager hanging out in the cabin in the woods just like everyone else, he had a girlfriend just like everyone else, and right before he was about to have the night of his life, he got killed by Jason, just like everyone else. His disability was not the topic and was not a factor in his storyline.”

The documentary features interviews with Ben Affleck, Jamie Foxx, Marlee Matlin, Gary Sinise, Jane Seymour, Adam Arkin, William H.Macy, Helen Hunt, Kyle MacLachlan, Daryl Mitchell, Beau Bridges, Richard Donner, and others — and as one might expect from such a film, a bit of time is dedicated to big-screen Superman Christopher Reeve.

“I literally couldn’t function. I couldn’t work. I couldn’t do anything,” says Jane Seymour, Reeve’s Somewhere in Time co-star, in the film. “How could that happen to him? he was just this unbelievably strong, independent man.”

Of his death, Seymour says, “I feel like he is still here with me.”

CinemAbility : The Art of Inclusion releases on VOD October 5 from Leomark Studios.