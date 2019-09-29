Margot Robbie Dons Classic Harley Quinn Costume in Gorgeous Fan Art

Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn has honored and influenced her comic counterpart in interesting ways. Among those references was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flashback scene in Suicide Squad, where Harley can be seen wearing her iconic jester costume while slow-dancing with the Joker (Jared Leto). While the suit was only worn onscreen for a brief moment, a new piece of fanart imagines a better idea of what it could look like. A post from Instagram user doubledomino recently went viral, which imagines an even better look at Robbie’s Harley in the jester costume.

Harley’s big-screen adventures are expected to be taken into a whole new direction next year, with the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film will see Robbie’s Harley teaming up with some of DC’s most beloved female characters, and wearing some new costumes in the process.

“That’s what happens when you have a female producer, director, writer,” the film’s costume designer, Erin Benach, said in response to the costumes not being as “male fantasy” as Harley Quinn’s Suicide Squad outfit in an interview earlier this year.

“Yeah, it’s definitely less male gaze–y,” Robbie added.

While Birds of Prey is set to introduce general audiences to characters like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), the film is also expected to portray Harley in a new and dynamic way.

“I love Harley Quinn,” Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson told ComicBook.com last year. “I’ve always loved Harley. I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities.”

“She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able play with,” Hodson added. “Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

