‘Birds of Prey’: Best Look Yet at New Logo

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is one step closer to hitting the big screen, bringing a one-of-a-kind, female-driven ensemble movie into the DC Extended Universe. While it will still be almost a year before the film lands in theaters, fans can already get a pretty good look at one facet of the film’s design.

On Monday morning, Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment revealed that filming on the project had wrapped, alongside a photo of Robbie’s Harley Quinn sitting in a director’s chair. The back of the chair showcased a new version of the film’s logo, and a higher-quality version of the design has since made its way online. You can check it out below.

A HQ image of the Birds Of Prey Logo pic.twitter.com/xi5mlItZr6 — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) April 16, 2019

As fans have noticed over the past day or so, the Birds of Prey logo has much more to it than meets the eye, with the typography working in several interesting elements tied to the film. A Domino mask, a bow and arrow, a dagger, a baseball bat, a mallet, and some sort of brass knuckles can all be seen within the various letters.

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley, Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces to help Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) escape the vicious crime lord, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” screenwriter Christina Hodson said in a previous interview. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in one of the first interviews about the film. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Shazam! is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.