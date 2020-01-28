Birds of Prey: Saweetie Says She “Passed Out” When Asked to Be on Soundtrack

Hype is continuing to build for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which is set to bring something new and incredibly female-driven to the comic book movie genre. The film’s soundtrack – which is set to drop on the film’s opening day – is already following suit, with a menagerie of songs from a diverse array of female artists. One of the soundtrack’s singles – Saweetie and Galxara’s “Sway With Me” – will be released later this week, and it sounds like there are a lot of reasons to get hyped about the song. In an interview with Variety during Sunday’s Grammys red carpet, Saweetie revealed the unique – and totally understandable – reaction she had to being asked to join the soundtrack.

“Girl, I passed out,” Saweetie said with a laugh.

As the rapper and singer went on to explain, she already has quite a love for the world of Birds of Prey, and for one of its main character’s Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

“I love Harley Quinn. I was her for Halloween,” Saweetie explained. “So, the fact that I was able to contribute to something that’s so monumental means everything to me.”

“Sway With Me” is just the latest single from the Birds of Prey soundtrack, after Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds”, Charlotte Lawrence’s “Joke’s on You”, and Doja Cat’s “Boss Bitch”. Other artists on the soundtrack are confirmed to include Halsey, Lauren Jauregui, and K. Flay. Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Dinah Lance/Black Canary in the film, is also set to contribute a cover of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”.

The soundtrack is just the latest example of Birds of Prey’s unique aesthetic and sensibility, something that was overwhelmingly apparent even as the film was initially being made.

“It was exciting, everything about it was so cool, like the costumes,” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Helena Bertinelli/Huntress in the film, explained in a previous interview.. “And [director] Cathy [Yan], really being at the helm of it, and really making these decisions that she thought were cool, as opposed to going ‘Well, we’ve got to appeal to this person, we’ve got to appeal to that person.’ It was really like she had the reins. And Margot was super involved in a collaborative way, but it was all just like ‘What do we think is cool?’ Not like ‘But are guys going to think this is sexy?’ We didn’t have any of those questions. It was just like ‘What do we think is cool?’”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7th. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

