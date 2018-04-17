‘Black Lightning’ Star Teases Big Reveals in Season Finale

Last week on Black Lightning, some of Tobias Whale’s plans were revealed with the gang leader admitting that he was behind the murder of Lady Eve. Now, ahead of The CW show’s season finale, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III reveals that there will be even more secrets revealed on Tuesday night.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jones said that while audiences already know that Tobias is responsible for Lady Eve’s (Jill Scott) death and Lala’s (William Catlett) resurrection, fans will get even more answers in the season finale — including whether Tobias is successful in his plans.

“You don’t want to miss the finale because it is going to answer every question that you have,” Jones said. “You know what Tobias is out for, let’s see if he gets it.”

That “it” includes killing Martin Proctor (Gregg Henry), the head of the mysterious ASA who has been using Freeland as an experiment with metahuman power granting drugs for decades. Over the course of the season, viewers have discovered that not only did Gambi (James Remar) once work for the ASA, but that the mysterious organization has dozens of missing Freeland kids in suspended animation for purposes that have yet to be revealed. Tobias wants to get rid of Proctor and take control of things himself, but Jones says Tobias is largely in it for selfish reasons.

“He just wants to be in control and get rid of and eradicate anything he doesn’t have control over,” Jones said. “He wants to be at the helm of not just the underworld workings but even the overworld as far as politics and the social happenings in Freeland. He wants power he used to have. It seems like the ASA is government or backed by the government, so coming from politics he’s longing for that power again. The experiment is just a byproduct and what will give him that control again. And if he doesn’t get control over it, there is the possibility that more superheroes will emerge with the idea to take him down.”

Getting control of the ASA’s experiment may be selfish, but it does sound like solid long-term planning for Tobias though he still has Black Lightning — and Thunder — to deal with. At the end of last week’s episode, it looked like Tobias had killed Black Lightning, but Jennifer (China Anne McClain) was able to bring him back. That means that even if Tobias is able to eliminate future threats, he may still have to deal with one rooted in his past that’s standing firmly in his present.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The first season finale for the show airs April 17.

