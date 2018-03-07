‘Black Lightning’: “Little Black Lies” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Little Black Lies,” the upcoming ninth episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

The episode will see Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) continue to work to clear his name as someone has been killing people — Lady Eve in this most recent episode — with electrical charge. In addition to attempting to clear his name, Jefferson is also continuing to hunt down the person responsible for his father’s death as well as anyone else involved. If that wasn’t challenging enough, the official synopsis for the episode also indicates that tensions will remain high between Jefferson and Peter Gambi (James Remar) as Jefferson now knows that Gambi was aware that Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon: Jones III) was still alive and didn’t tell him.

“From a classical perspective, I view them as Merlin and Arthur,” Remar said during an interview with ComicBook.com. “Merlin’s kind of behind the scenes, goading Arthur to do this and do that and he knows he’s got powers. I mean, he’s got the power to pull Excalibur from the stone, which is supernatural in nature. And, you know, Merlin could almost be the mad scientist of his day. So I have drawn on that relationship. Then there’s relationships that are more modern day, like say Coach Wooden and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. I just read Kareem’s biographical piece called Coach Wooden and Me, and that freed me up a lot to play this character because it’s a black man with great abilities being coached by a white man with a lot of experience. So, I think you can see that I’ve put a lot of thought into it as to the nature of the relationship and how I can make it contemporary and compelling and real.”

Jefferson will have other tensions to deal with when it comes to his personal relationships, however. As you can see in the gallery, things don’t appear to be smooth and harmonious in the Pierce household as well. Between Anissa (Nafessa Williams) working alongside her father now that her parents are aware of her super powers and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) dealing with challenges in her own life, the Pierces have a lot on their plate — something that isn’t likely to change any time soon.

Black Lightning airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of The Flash. “Little Black Lies” will premiere on March 20.