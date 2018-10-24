‘Black Lightning’: “Translucent Freak” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Translucent Freak”, the fourth episode of Black Lightning‘s second season.

As fans saw in this week’s episode, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) world has been turned upside down, now that Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) has been captured by the Freeland PD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, the Pierce family’s new problems have manifested in some major ways, including Jennifer Pierce (China Ann McClain) dealing with her superpowers by going to therapy.

“I love that they’re tackling it from that perspective of getting her a therapist because as you can see in Season One, Jennifer had so many psychological issues with getting these powers,” McClain said to reporters during San Diego Comic-Con. “She did not want them. She already felt like an outsider being a part of this amazing family, and living on the house on top of the hill, and so adding super powers on top of it just made things worse for her. So bringing the therapist in really is gonna help her control her powers. Because she’s so powerful — her cells create pure energy — so if she gets really pissed off, that’s not gonna be a good situation. I don’t want to say too much on this topic because it’s something we’re filming right now.”

You can view the synopsis for “Translucent Freak” below!

“PRESSURE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts Anissa (Nafessa Williams) about her reckless and irresponsible behavior leading to a fierce disagreement. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Translucent Freak” will air on October 30th.