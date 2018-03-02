‘Black Lightning’ Synopsis For “Little Black Lies” Released

The CW has revealed the official synopsis for “Little Black Lies,” the March 20 episode of Black Lightning.

The episode seems to center on a conflict between Jefferson and Gambi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From a classical perspective, I view them as Merlin and Arthur,” said James Remar, who plays Gambi, during an interview with ComicBook.com. “Merlin’s kind of behind the scenes, goading Arthur to do this and do that and he knows he’s got powers. I mean, he’s got the power to pull Excalibur from the stone, which is supernatural in nature. And, you know, Merlin could almost be the mad scientist of his day. So I have drawn on that relationship. Then there’s relationships that are more modern day, like say Coach Wooden and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. I just read Kareem’s biographical piece called Coach Wooden and Me, and that freed me up a lot to play this character because it’s a black man with great abilities being coached by a white man with a lot of experience. So, I think you can see that I’ve put a lot of thought into it as to the nature of the relationship and how I can make it contemporary and compelling and real. “

Of course, as much as he presents himself as a key to helping Black Lightning, there are plenty of question marks about just what it is Gambi is up to.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

FAMILY ABOVE ALL – In the aftermath of the latest killing, Black Lightning (Cress Williams) works to clear his name while also hunting down the person responsible for his father’s death, and anyone else involved. Tensions remain high between Black Lightning and Gambi (James Remar).

The episode was written by Keli Goff and directed by Tawnia McKernan.

Black Lightning airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of The Flash. “Little Black Lies” will premiere on March 20.