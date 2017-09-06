Brett Easton Ellis Regrets Starting Batman Script Rumor

Yesterday, The Ringer posted an interview they recently conducted with American author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis — best known for penning the novels Less Than Zero (1985) and American Psycho (1991). In it, Ellis claimed that he chatted with “a couple of executives who know other executives who are working on” Ben Affleck’s untitled Batman movie. They supposedly told him that the script (written by Affleck and Geoff Johns) has “serious problems” and Warner Bros. is well aware of those problems (at least “30” of them) but have no intention of fixing them. Why not? Apparently, they are very confident a Batman film will make money no matter how good or bad the script is.

Obviously, those comments are very concerning, but then again, even if that’s true, those executives probably saw an early draft of the script. It’s unlikely that a final draft has been completed, at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Either way, Ellis now regrets sharing what he heard through the Hollywood grapevine. “The two executives I was having dinner with were relating the problems they had heard about the script from people working on the Batman project—that’s all,” Ellis tweeted. “I know no one involved with the Batman movie and I didn’t realize that my comments would make it into The Ringer piece or else I wouldn’t have cited that particular movie—I have no idea what the Batman script is like and I regret that it came off as if I was disparaging the project. Another reason to be careful during interviews.”

The Batman solo feature isn’t expected before 2018.