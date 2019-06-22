Batman Fan Creates Stunning Art of Vanessa Hudgens as Catwoman

Matt Reeves is hard at work on bringing Warner Bros. and DC’s long-awaited The Batman solo film into reality, and fans have plenty of characters they hope to see make the cut. That definitely includes Selina Kyle, otherwise known as Catwoman, and many fans have become quite taken with the idea of Vanessa Hudgens in the role. Even Hudgens herself has expressed how much it would mean to get the role, and artist Samuel Cheve has provided one of the most convincing arguments with his gorgeous Catwoman fan art, which you can check out in the image below.

The image has Hudgens looking back towards Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, as you can see his reflection in her goggles, and her trademark whip is wrapped around her shoulder. Hudgens is sporting shorter bob cut and the expression o her face is pure Selina Kyle. You can check out the new piece below, and you can more of Cheve’s work on Instagram.

Hudgens has called Catwoman a dream role, but unfortunately, no other confirmations regarding the film’s cast have been released, other than of course Pattinson as Batman.

That casting caused quite a stir, though the reception has been largely positive. Many are now even more intrigued in what Reeves is putting together over at WB, but now the attention goes to the film’s villains and supporting cast. Some rumors have pointed to several villains being involved int he movie, though again, nothing has been confirmed.

Whether it ends up being Hudgens or someone else in the role, if Catwoman shows up in the movie it will follow several memorable film appearances by the character. Michelle Pfeiffer’s rendition in Batman Returns has become iconic, while Halle Berry’s take on the character has become quite memorable as well, though not for the best reasons. The character would return to the big screen thanks to Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, and the most recent portrayal occurred on television, as Camren Bicondova would bring the character to life over Gotham’s five seasons.

The character has also been portrayed in a number of animated and live action projects, including Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, and Lee Meriwether on the 1960’s Batman series. Jennifer Morrison will be the next actress to take on the role as part of Batman Hush, which releases later this year.

Do you want to see Hudgens take on Catwoman? Let us know in the comments and hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!