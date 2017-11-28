[SPOILER] Are Married in “Crisis on Earth-X”

“Crisis on Earth-X” might have begun around one wedding, but it revealed a pretty surprising marriage along the way.

Spoilers for the first two hours of “Crisis on Earth-X” below!

This year’s crossover saw the Arrowverse’s wide array of heroes facing off against villains from Earth-X, an alternate universe where the Nazis won World War II. In the process, they came face-to-face with several of their evil dopplegangers – including Kara Danvers/Overgirl (Melissa Benoist) and Oliver Queen/Dark Arrow (Stephen Amell).

When Kara, Oliver, and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) faced off against the evil dopplegangers, they learned something new about Overgirl and Dark Arrow; they’re married to each other.

In a way, some Arrowverse fans saw this coming, partially thanks to Stephen Amell’s recent comments at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest Atlanta. During his panel at the convention, Amell played Two Truths and a Lie, where he hinted that he shares “a passionate kiss” with Kara, Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and/or John Diggle (David Ramsey).

Still, this revelation certainly turns the conflict against Earth-X on its head. And along the way, it might factor into the “story of true love” that Earth-1 Oliver learns throughout the crossover.

“It’s Oliver and one other character in the Arrowverse’s story,” Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle revealed earlier this year. “It really explores the question of true love, and what does that look like? It’s emotionally really compelling, and you’re going to be surprised by what he learns, and how he learns it and who he learns it from. It’s pretty crazy stuff, I’m not going to lie.”

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.