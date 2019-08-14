Darkseid Kills a Member of the Justice League

Justice League Odyssey has been quite the journey for some of our favorite heroes, but things haven’t gone according to plan since they embarked on their latest mission. As fans learned in the last issue, Darkseid has amassed his full power once more, and he wastes no time dishing out some punishment. Fans have also seen some of the team, namely Cyborg, pulled over to his side, as Darkseid has essentially turned him into a living Mother Box, but the hardest hit comes in this issue, as Darkseid takes on one member of the Justice League with lethal results.

Spoilers incoming for Justice League Odyssey #12, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Darkseid is able to awaken the Sepulkore thanks to Starfire’s powers, though he literally tosses her inside of it to get the thing working. She emerges from it under his full control, and unfortunately, he is able to do the same thing Azrael and all of his warriors, turning them into minions.

Now all three are on his side, and the only person who stands in Darkseid’s way is Green Lantern Jessica Cruz. Cruz is a force to be reckoned with, but unfortunately, her ring is down to 2% charge, and she has no Lantern to recharge it. She still stands against Darkseid despite the long odds, even when Darkseid offers her a place in his army due to her courage.

Cruz shoots that down quickly and unleashes a powerful punch that sends him reeling, but even that is not enough, as he swats her away. The ring tells Cruz it is down to 0%, but before she can even react he stomps on her hand and crunches it beneath his feet. He then powers up and inciner5ates Cruz with his Omega Beams, and the last panel shows smoke and ashes as the only thing left.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Justice League Odyssey #12 is written by Dan Abnett and drawn by Will Conrad, and you can check out the official description below.

“The new reign of Darkseid begins in the Ghost Sector! With the death of the New Gods, he plans to use the Sepulkore to rebuild a new army, but even the great Darkseid couldn’t enslave and control the Ghost Sector alone. He’ll require the help of the New Gods’ newest heralds: Cyborg, Starfire and Azrael!”

Justice League Odyssey #12 is in stores now.