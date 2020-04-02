Everything DC Fans Need to Know About SDCC 2018

It’s finally here, comic fans. San Diego Comic-Con is upon us and here at ComicBook.com, we want to do the best to inform on the possible choices of entertainment that awaits you at the San Diego Convention Center.

We’ve written guides on what Marvel and TV fans can both expect from SDCC 2018 and now, it’s time to dive in depth of the offerings coming forth from DC Entertainment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With no substantial Marvel Studios presence in Hall H this year, the folks at DC and Warner Brothers have every opportunity to make this year’s convention their own. With a pair of movies headlining their convention, DC is about to have one big week ahead of them.

Aquaman

Arguably the most anticipated movie on their ever-changing slate, Aquaman is set for a monstrous debut during Warner Brothers’ Saturday morning panel. Although we’ve gotten several stills from the set of the movie during production, we have yet to see Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), Mera (Amber Heard), and company in a trailer.

The wait is sure to end Saturday morning as Aquaman director James Wan confirmed as much earlier in the week.

Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week!! Eeeeeee ? #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/Fgx8SxFprl — James Wan (@creepypuppet) July 16, 2018

“Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week,” Wan wrote.

The Warner Brothers Hall H panel kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Speaking of which, Aquaman won’t be the only DC movie won’t be represented…

Shazam!

Shazam! That’s awfully fun to say, isn’t it? Beings that Shazam! is the second DC movie that Warner Brothers has in the can, it’s expected that cast and crew from the movie will be on hand to reveal the movie’s first trailer.

Fans recently got their first official look at Zachary Levi as Shazam!, but seeing Billy Batson in live-action will be a first. According to Levi himself, fans can expect a movie that takes Superman and crosses him with Tom Hank’s Big.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi explained earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

It’s unknown whether the Aquaman or Shazam! trailer will take place first so be sure to keep your eyes out around 10:30am Pacific on Saturday.

TV

It’s no secret that DC has been killing it on the television front. Over half a dozen shows in, DC is chugging right along and they happen to be bringing every show to SDCC this year.

All five superhero shows on The CW — Black Lightning and the four Arrowverse shows (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow) — will each have their own panel in Ballroom 20. Syfy’s Krypton, which is soon to enter production on it’s second season, will take to the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Waterfront for a panel that starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

As for The CW shows, their panels are all on Saturday with start times as follows: Black Lightning (11:00 a.m.), Supergirl (3:30 p.m.), Arrow (4:15 p.m.), Legends of Tomorrow (5:00 p.m.), and The Flash (5:45 p.m.).

Since the shows on The CW have already started production on their latest seasons, it isn’t out of the question to see some early footage or behind the scenes clips. And speaking of new additions to the DC television slate…

Batwoman

Sure, we’re probably pulling the cart before the horse on this one. But a Batwoman series was confirmed to be in development earlier this week. With her own series on the docket, especially after being confirmed as a character in this season’s Arrowverse crossover, one has to wonder if DC will pull a big surprise and reveal a cast announcement this week at SDCC.

Kate Kane will make her Arrowverse debut with this fall’s crossover event, featuring the current shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

It’s a long shot, but SDCC is always full of surprises, after all.

Animation

Another solid part of the DC stable includes their work in the animated sector of entertainment and a few panels on the schedule will include some big moments for fans of DC’s animated properties.

Kicking off on preview night on Wednesday, WBTV will be showing a few episodes from the upcoming season of Freedom Fighters: The Ray. That showing takes place in Ballroom 20 at 6:00 p.m.

One of the biggest properties on the slate is a panel featuring voice actors from Young Justice: Outsiders, an exclusive animated series for the upcoming DC Universe streaming platform.

According to the official panel description, fans can expect “producers Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti, art director Phil Bourassa, voice director Jamie Thomassonand members of the voice cast, Troy Baker and Stephaine Lemelin as they give you an inside look at what it means to be an outsider.” The Young Justice panel kicks off Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific.

Ahead of the movie’s release worldwide next week, Teen Titans GO! To The Movies will be having two advanced screenings during SDCC weekend. Both screenings will be held at the Horton Grand Theatre on Friday. The first showing starts at 12:00 p.m. while the second begins immediately afteware.

DC Universe

Ahead of it’s much-anticipated debut later this year, DC is publicizing their new streaming service DC United as much as they can during SDCC 2018.

According to a release from DC, their promotional efforts for DC Universe will find an immersive experience set up at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, directly across the street from the San Diego Convention Center.

After fans register online at www.DCUniverseExperience.com, they’ll be able to:

Explore Dick Grayson’s Titans loft and uncover clues to his whereabouts

Experience the mysterious creations of Dr. Niles Caulder in the Doom Patrol lab

Avoid succumbing to the deadly virus in the mystical swamps of Swamp Thing

Join earth’s newest superhero team in the Young Justice Watchtower

Create mayhem in the Harley Quinn chaos room

Step into the sewers with Batman and descend into madness in The Court of Owls

Enjoy the first public unveiling of rare artwork and memorabilia only previously seen in exclusive engagements

Discover hidden clues and get an exclusive first-look at the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service

And so much more…

Toys

With any major convention, the toy exclusives are a major draw. And since San Diego Comic-Con is the creme da la creme, toy collectors will be out in full force trying to snatch up any SDCC 2018 exclusives they can manage to get their hands on.

The big two toymakers in town will have plenty of DC-centric exclusives for you to try and gets your hands on.

Funko is finally getting around to debuting a much-anticipated Red Hood POP! while also putting forth a super cool chrome three-pack featuring Ezra Miller’s The Flash from Justice League.

LEGO, on the other hand, is debuting their Black Lightning minifig featuring none other Jefferson Pierce.

For those lucky enough to win the lottery to get exclusives, Funko will be selling their POP! toys for $15.