DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: SPOILER Loses Their Powers in Finale

Tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “Knocked Down, Knocked Up,” was so jam-packed with story that just about every character had a pretty big status quo change. One particularly popular variation was the idea of powers that were lost, changed, or surrendered. Popular, that is, because it actually applies to more than one character, with multiple different causes. You’ll have to excuse us, then, as we not only have to put a big ol’ Spoiler Warning right here, but also note that there’s quite a bit that goes into this one little story.

The framing of the episode centers around the Legends’ trip back to World War I, where they want to save Gwyn Davies from dying. He had traveled back to save Alun, his boyfriend, who died in battle. The irony? The day of Alun’s death is now a fixed point, because it’s essential that Gwyn invents time travel.

So, how does it all go down?

In the early scenes of the episode, Gary reveals to Sara that she is pregnant. Her alien DNA makes it possible to get pregnant without sex or insemination, and so things are about to get way more complicated for the co-captains. And while the pregnancy itself is great news, one downside is that all of the powers Sara got as a result of being an alien-human hybrid have now passed to the fetus to protect her, leaving Sara just as human as she was for the first five seasons of the show.

So, that’s one down, and it’s a big one. But there’s more to come. Besides Sara’s pregnancy, another big story in the episode is Nick Zano’s departure as a series regular. That’s accomplished in the way that has been teased all season long: he leaves the team to go live in bliss with Zari 1.0 inside of the Wind Totem. But there’s a catch.

During the episode, Nate and Gwyn set off to save Alun’s life without Gwyn’s younger self knowing about it. This keep the timeline intact, because a despondent Gwyn still invents time travel, but also saves Alun. And then everyone can go home happy!

Well, Nate gets to go home happy, but a little less invulnerable. In order to survive the brutal firefight, Nate “steels up,” only to be hit with a mustard gas grenade. The chemical corrodes the steel away, leaving Nate alive, but without powers. Later, Gwyn gives his diagnosis: the loss of powers is likely final.

The last one is a little on the lighter side. As Nate readies to enter the totem for his happily ever after with Zari 1.0, Zari 2.0 gives him her wind totem. This way, he can travel in and out without assistance, making his commitment to staying in the Totem forever a little less daunting. For her, it means a loss of powers, but she will still have her intelligence and the expertise in time travel she gleaned from reading Time Bureau manuals with Ava. And if the team happens to need a Wind Totem, Behrad still has his.

Of course, all of this means that shortly after, Sara and Zari were powerless when the team was arrested by a mysterious, jackbooted group of time cops led to them by Booster Gold. Oops.

Hopefully, we’ll get a season 8. Legends of Tomorrow still has not officially been renewed, although it seems likely that it will be.