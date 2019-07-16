Deadpool Creator Joins the Battle to Release Snyder Cut of Justice League

It’s been almost two years since Justice League hit theaters, but efforts to get Warner Bros. to release a new version of the 2017 film that is more in line with director Zack Snyder’s original vision continue. Last week, “Release the Snyder Cut” fans announced a letter-writing campaign to help further the cause and there are also plans for efforts to continue even at San Diego Comic-Con later this week. But it isn’t just your average DC fan who is on board with the efforts to get the practically mythic edit of the film released into the wild. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is a supporter as well, something he reminded fans of once again on Monday thanks to a new Tweet calling to “give us the cut”.

In the Tweet posted Monday afternoon, Liefeld wrote in response to a fan who had noticed his previous support for the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement that the solution to the entire situation is “so easy”.

It’s so easy… give us the cut!! https://t.co/fKWND7PuFf — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) July 15, 2019

“It’s so easy… give us the cut!!” Liefeld wrote.

Monday’s Tweet is just the latest time Liefeld has shown his support for the Snyder Cut. Earlier this month, Liefeld retweeted ComicBook.com’s own coverage of Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Jerry Ordway’s support of the Snyder Cut, weighing in himself that “everyone wants it released”.

Despite all of the support and efforts from fans, it currently doens’t seem likely that Warner Bros. has any plans to release the Snyder Cut, meaning that the theatrical version will stand. After having directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder was set to direct Justice League as well. However, while Man of Steel had been a success overall, Batman v Superman performed well at the box office but faced harsh critical reviews. As the darker tone Snyder had established for the DC Extended Universe began to fall flat with some audiences, there were rumors that Snyder was forced to leave Justice League, with Joss Whedon brought on to complete the film, including reshoots. Even with Whedon’s contributions, Snyder retains the sole director’s credit on the film.

Soon after Justice League hit theaters, though, numerous reports began to emerge that support the idea that a rough but narratively complete version of Snyder’s film exists — though it’s worth noting that just as many reports refute the idea. Still, despite all of the fan demand and debate about the issue, Warner Bros. has remained quiet on the issue and no release of the Snyder Cut, should it exist in any form, has ever been released.

What do you think about Liefeld’s continued support of the Snyder Cut? Let us know in the comments below.