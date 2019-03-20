New ‘Doom Patrol’ Photos Tease Major DCEU Artifact

In any given episode of DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol, there are lots of little references to various pockets fo the DC world. Frequently, those nods are to elements of the comics, with characters and storylines pulled from the rich history of Doom Patrol‘s life in print. However, the series also has visual goodies tucked in as well and in new photos for Doom Patrol‘s upcoming episode “Doom Patrol Patrol” there’s a major nod to the DCEU — Wonder Woman’s sword, the “god killer”.

In one of the photos from the episode, Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) is seen talking to someone while enjoying a martini. On a table behind her and very clearly on display is a pretty familiar sword, Wonder Woman’s own God Killer. In Wonder Woman, Diana (Gal Gadot) outfits herself with the sword as she is under the impression that it is the weapon designed to defeat Ares with. However, the sword was just a ruse. Diana herself is the real God Killer. Ares manages to destroy the sword, but isn’t able to destroy Diana. She ultimately defeats him and later replaces her lost weapon with the Sword of Athena.

While the sword on the table in the Doom Patrol photos looks exactly like the one from Wonder Woman and we’ve seen that The Chief does have a tendency to have quite an interesting collection of artifacts in his home, it’s entirely possible that the sword has nothing to do with the DCEU — other than being a neat visual nod. In comics, the weapon in question is given to Slade Wilson/Deathstroke so that he can defeat Lapetus and while Wonder Woman is part of the mission, she never uses the weapon.

Whatever the purpose for the sword, Doom Patrol likely has bigger things to deal with. A promo for the series shows that the team will end up meeting the original Doom Patrol, who has since retired to a school. In that preview, Rita is seen saying the name “Mento”, a hint that the episode could have significance for Rita’s backstory, as in comics Mento and Rita are an item.

Scroll on for the rest of the photos from “Doom Patrol Patrol” below.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. The show’s sixth episode, “Doom Patrol Patrol” debuts March 22.

