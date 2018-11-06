Here’s the Ewan McGregor Black Mask and Obi Wan Kenobi Mashup You Never Knew You Needed

Actor Ewan McGregor has been getting a big boost in geek cred lately. Earlier this year it seemed as though McGregor was close to starring in an Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars standalone movie (that’s since been stalled), and then he accepted the role of Batman villain Black Mask, in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie for the DC Extended Universe.

With McGregor now holding two iconic geek culture characters on his resume, one fan has taken the liberty of combing both into one mashup photo – and until we saw it, we never knew just how badly we needed it!

Super busy today for Ewan Mcgregor Black Mask, but I will still hook you up because I love you XD #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/ZcEyV4MG8F — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 1, 2018

Yes, “Obi-Wan Black” (or whatever you want to call him) is indeed a character that seems like he would be a fearsome addition to the Star Wars universe. It would great to see a mysterious darkside user or Sith Lord whose only identity is the fearsome death’s head he wears. It would also be equally sweet if Obi-Wan were ever to fall to the dark side in some alternative version of Star Wars lore, and became a stoic and fearsome warrior of the darkside.

It’s this kind of fan art that opens up things like Ewan McGregor’s casting in both Star Wars and DC movie universes to all kinds of fun discussion. Its sometimes the best part of fandom to discuss “What ifs” in the universe of infinitely possible mashups and crossovers, and talented fan artists like @BossLogic bring those ideas to life quite beautifully.

For now, it seems as though Ewan McGregor will only be playing in the DC Extended Universe. After the low returns for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm is rethinking its Star Wars movie slate, which seems to have killed the momentum for projects like the Obi-Wan movie. There’s still hope for the project making it to Disney’s streaming service, or McGregor appearing as Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Episode IX, but that’s about it.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s Black Mask will be taking on Gotham City sirens Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary and Detective Renee Montoya in Birds of Prey, whose R-Rating and casting is quickly making it one of DC Films’ most highly-anticipated releases.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazamon April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.