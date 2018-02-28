These Exclusive Batman Shirts Really Pop

The WBShop has launched three exclusive Batman tees that feature “special treatments including foil ink printing” that give the artwork “a stunning look”. Based on the close-up images on the product pages, we would have to agree that they look pretty fantastic. The graphics really seem to pop. Product links and official descriptions for each shirt are available below.

Batman: The Animated Series I am the Night Exclusive T-Shirt ($24.95): “I am vengeance! I am the night! I am BATMAN!” Inspired by Kevin Conroy’s (Batman) now iconic line spoken during the hallucination scene in the classic Scarecrow episode Nothing to Fear, this t-shirt captures the series’ seminal style on the front and I AM THE NIGHT in Dark Deco red on the back. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Men’s sizes.

Batman Gold Drip Symbol Exclusive T-Shirt ($24.95): This tee features a dripping gold design of the Bat emblem, giving a new spin to the classic black-and-yellow look. The Bat symbol has never looked so opulent! 100% cotton. Machine wash. Men’s sizes.

Batman – The Dark Knight Exclusive Silver Foil T-Shirt ($24.95): Whether you call him Batman or the Dark Knight, there will be no question who you’re representing with this striking t-shirt. The phrase THE DARK KNIGHT surrounds the central design, which is printing with a special foil treatment. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Men’s sizes.

If I had to choose one of the three shirts above, I would have to go with the Batman: The Animated Series version because that Batman is the best Batman. On that note, Mondo has announced that their spectacular Batman: The Animated Series 1/6th scale action figure is available to pre-order. You can pre-order the standard version here for $124.99 with free shipping. If you’re willing to spend a little bit more, you can get an exclusive version directly from Mondo for $150 (shipping is extra).

Both figures stand around 12-inches tall and boast approximately 30 points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, heads, and accessories. There’s also a Bat Symbol figure stand. The deluxe exclusive version adds a switch-out wind-swept cape, goggles, “Thumbs-Up of Bat Approval” hand, a unique batarang, and a switch-out H.A.R.D.A.C. head.

