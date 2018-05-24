Flash Admires Harley Quinn In ‘Justice League’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo

The Flash is checking out Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in a behind-the-scenes photo from the production of Justice League.

Justice League‘s original director Zack Snyder, who previously helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, went over to Vero to share the behind-the-scenes picture of Ezra Miller in his Flash costume admiring the Joker’s girl. Of course, the two characters haven’t shared the screen or appeared in the same movie yet but the idea of such a moment is exciting for DC Comics fans.

Check out the photo in the screenshot posted to Reddit below!

Next up for Ezra Miller is a Flash movie, which some are calling Flashpoint after San Diego Comic Con’s presentation flashed a logo for it, but its future is uncertain.

“I met them recently,” Miller revealed of the Flashpoint film’s directors at Wizard World in Philadelphia. “They’re really, really, really cool guys. I really like their work a lot, and I think they’re really great.”

Warner Bros. has been altering their many plans for the DC Extended Universe in recent years but the Flash movie seems to be a priority. After weeks of negotiations with the Vacation and Game Night directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were finalized to take over the film after plans fell through with Rick Famuyiwa and Robert Zemeckis.

The two previously wrote a script for Spider-Man: Homecoming, so their comic book movie skills are already well-known as the Marvel Studios film was well received by critics and fans alike.

Kiersey Clemons was also confirmed to be playing Iris West, assuaging fears of fans who thought the character might be recast. Clemons was originally cast to play a role in Justice League. A scene was shot with Miller’s take on Barry Allen using his abilities to save Iris West from a fatal accident. The footage was not released on the home video version of Justice League, but special effects artists released the deleted scene online, further fueling fan desire for Snyder’s original cut of the film.

It was widely assumed that the Flashpoint movie would serve as a followup to Justice League, with both Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa reprising their roles as Wonder Woman and Aquaman respectively. New rumors, however, indicate it will focus solely on Barry Allen, foregoing the elements of time travel and alternate realities.

Hopefully we learn more about the Flash movie in the coming months. A release date for the film has not yet been released.