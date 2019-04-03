Exclusive Funko Pop DC Collection Jim Lee Catwoman Figure Now Available

The latest figure to join Funko‘s GameStop exclusive DC Collection of Pop figures based on the artwork of legendary artist Jim Lee is none other that Catwoman! Actually, the figure appears to have been around since sometime in early February, but Funko just announced it so you might not have it on your radar. If that’s the case, you can order one here for $24.99 while they last.

The Catwoman figure is a Deluxe Pop, so it’s bigger than a standard figure with her rooftop perch. It follows Batman (Hush), The Joker (Hush), Aquaman, and the Flash in Funko’s Jim Lee DC Collection. You can order those figures right here.

On a related note, Funko recently launched a special wave of Funko Pop figures in honor of Batman’s 80th anniversary, which took place on March 30th. The figures covered versions of Batman that include his first appearance in 1939, the classic Adam West Batman, and the Michael Keaton Batman that kicked off the modern era. The latest addition to that wave is based on Val Kilmer’s turn as the character in the 1995 film Batman Forever.

The Batman 1995 80th Anniversary Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August.

As for the rest of Funko’s 80th anniversary Batman Pop figure collection, you can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for various points between April and August.

The wave includes a 1950 Batmobile Pop Ride figure, a Batman 1972 Comic Moment Figure, a 1989 Batman Movie Moment figure, and individual Pops for the original 1939 Batman and the 1989 Michael Keaton Batman. The official description for the two standalone Batman Pop figures reads:

“The Dark Knight is turning 80 and all of Gotham City is celebrating its favorite DC Super Hero from Wayne Manor to Arkham Asylum. DC first introduced Batman in Detective Comics #27, released back in 1939. Since then, Batman has appeared in countless comics, video games, television episodes (animated and live action), movies, battled epic Super-Villains and become a cornerstone of pop culture. Celebrate 80 years of the Dark Knight with a Pop! depicting 1939 Batman illustrating the evolution of the Super Hero’slook over the decades. The 1989 Batman Pop! offers a more modern interpretation of the Batsuit.”

