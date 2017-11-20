Lock Down This ‘Batman: Gotham by Gaslight’ Blu-ray Deal

The upcoming DC Universe original animated film Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is now available to pre-order in Blu-ray and Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray at prices that you'll want to lock in as soon as possible.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Based on the one-shot Elseworlds tale by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight follows Batman as he hunts down Jack the Ripper in a steampunky, turn-of-the-century Gotham setting. The title just went up for pre-order, and there are deals on the Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray versions right out of the gate. With Amazon's pre-order price guarantee, you'll get the lowest price between the time that you order and the time that the movie ships (February 6th), so you'll want to secure these discounts while they last:

• Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Blu-ray $18.77 - 25% off

• Batman: Gotham by Gaslight 4K/UHD - $34.19 - 15% off

• Batman: Gotham by Gaslight DVD - $19.98

• Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Digital - $19.99

The trailer for Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is available above. You may also want to check out the recently released DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection, which includes the other 30 animated movies released in this series. Currently, the box set is available for $199.99, which is a whopping 33% off the list price. Needless to say, that would make one hell of a gift for a DC fan.

Bonus features for Batman: Gotham by Gaslight include:

• "Caped Fear: The First Elseworld" (Featurette) – Batman in the distant past of Gotham, at the crossroads of where the Gothic 19th century meets the modern age. Jack the Ripper, clashing with Gotham and its ruling elite. The documentary traces the influence of the comic book story, and why Gotham by Gaslight stands the test of time.



• Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Audio Commentary – Join Executive Producer Bruce Timm, Director Sam Liu and Writer Jim Krieg as they provide details about the scenes of Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and why this is a special project for each of them. Listen in for all things Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, and immerse once more into this dark and Gothic world.



• A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay: A behind-the-scenes look at the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies, featuring thoughts from the talented filmmakers.



• From the DC Vault – "Showdown" episode from Batman: The Animated Series; "Trials of the Demon!" episode from Batman: The Brave and the Bold.