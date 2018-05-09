‘Gotham’: Jeremiah Terrifies in New White Band Trailer

Jeremiah has taken over as the most dangerous villain Gotham has ever seen, and a new trailer for the final episodes of Season 4 shows off just how terrifying he can be.

This weekend, FOX unveiled the Jeremiah-centric White Band trailer for the last two episodes of the season, “A Dark Knight: One Bad Day,” and “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land.” The four minute video provides a short recap of Jeremiah’s journey to villainy, and the passing of the torch from his twin brother Jerome, before showing fans what the maniac is planning to do in the weeks to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the full trailer above!

At the end of last week’s episode of Gotham, Jeremiah revealed his master plan for the city. Unlike Jerome, who wanted to institute chaos throughout the streets, Jeremiah is much more calculated. His desire is to burn Gotham City to the ground, so that he can rebuild it in his image. He’s spent weeks with Bruce, developing generators that can offer the residents of the city an unlimited power source. Unfortunately, Jeremiah has turned these generators to bombs, and he will use them to take down the entire city.

This is where the No Man’s Land story will begin. Rather than an Earthquake leveling Gotham, Jeremiah’s bombs will decimate everything the residents of the city have ever known. This will bring the villains out of the shadows, and hell will quite literally walk the Earth if/when the show returns for Season 5 in the fall.

What do you think of Jeremiah’s new plan? Has he already become the greatest villain in Gotham’s four-year history? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!

The penultimate episode of Gotham’s fourth season is titled “A Dark Knight: One Bad Day,” and will air on Thursday, May 10 at 8pm ET on FOX.