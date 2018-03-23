Bruce and Jerome Reunite in New ‘Gotham’ Promo

Gotham turned the tables upside down on multiple storylines in tonight’s episode, but next week’s installment looks even more insane.

The promo for “A Dark Knight: One of My Three Soups” aired just after Gotham ended tonight, teasing Jerome’s escape from Arkham Asylum.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teaming up with Scarecrow and Mad Hatter, Jerome is seen leaving the facility to thunderous applause from the other inmates. He talks to his two cohorts early on, making it clear that they have a devious scheme cooked up.

At the end of the short preview, Jerome and Bruce have come face to face once again, squaring off in a local diner. Selina has a gun pointed at Jerome, hoping to kill him once and for all, although Bruce insists that she shouldn’t. Jerome tells Bruce that Selina “Isn’t that type of girl.”

In response, Selina smiles and pulls the trigger, though we don’t get a chance to see if she hit Jerome with the bullet.

The other major storyline worth noting in this promo belongs to Barbara and R’as al Ghul. The villain has somehow returned to lift Barbara up, though his appearance may be in some sort of vision or nightmare. The mystery regarding his presence surrounds the power that he gifted her before his death early on in the season.

You can check out the full preview for the new Gotham episode in the video above!

“A Dark Knight: One of My Three Soups” is set to air on Thursday, March 29. The episode is directed by Captain James Gordon himself, Ben McKenzie.

You can check out the official synopsis and guest cast list for the episode below:

Arkham’s “finest” give Gordon and Bullock a run for their money, as they hatch a plan to escape the asylum. Meanwhile, Bruce devises his own strategy to thwart their plans. Also, Barbara gets an offer she can’t refuse in the all-new “A Dark Knight: One Of My Three Soups” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Guest Cast: David W. Thompson as Scarecrow, Benedict Samuel as Jervis Tetch, Cameron Monaghan as Jerome Valeska, Kelcy Griffin as Detective Harper, John Treacy Egan as Zachary Trumble, Shiva Kalaiselvan as Lelia

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.