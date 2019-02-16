‘Gotham’ Reveals SPOILER Is Pregnant

It may have taken the better part of five seasons but Gotham has finally done it. Gotham has finally planted the seed (pun most definitely intended) for the arrival of one of the most popular side characters in Batman comics lore: Barbara Gordon. Of course, this new character isn’t even alive in the world of the prequel series, but that changed at the end of Thursday’s episode.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk….

As you probably guessed (because it was pretty telegraphed in recent weeks), Barbara’s one night stand with her ex-fiance, Jim Gordon, yielded some pretty permanent results. At the end of this week’s episode, Barbara told Jim that she was pregnant, throwing a severe wrench into everything going forward.

In the comics, Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Jim, and she goes on to become Batgirl. We all knew that, at some point, something would have to change between Jim and Barbara Kean before the season ended. The most likely scenario would be that the two would have a baby together, and it looks like that’s what’s happening.

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Gotham executive producer John Stephens about the relationship between Jim and Barbara, and he teased that some big moments were on the way. This announcement certainly qualifies.

“That’s a relationship which has such dynamite potential, actually explosive potential, that it gives us, also, a lot of good dynamic of the last five seasons to play with, within every scene,” Stephens told us. “And also the audience is left asking the question of knowing who Barbara Gordon ends up being in the later years. And how she came out of that. ​I don’t want to give everything away because a lot of it is, frankly, a surprise of watching these things play out. But that is a relationship that we are going to continue to play throughout the rest of the season. And it adds … It’s not even a ripple effects we’re looking at, as explosive that affects everybody in the show.”

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.