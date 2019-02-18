‘The Suicide Squad’: Harley Quinn Might Be In James Gunn’s Movie After All

Rejoice, Doctor Quinzel fans — it looks like the mallet-toting Harley Quinn might be in The Suicide Squad after all. Despite reports saying Margot Robbie‘s take on the character would be seemingly confined to a trilogy beginning with the upcoming Birds of Prey flick, Forbes contributor and scooper Mark Hughes claims Robbie will be in the upcoming James Gunn-directed movie after all.

Shortly after Marvel Studios relieved Gunn of his directorial duties on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Warner Brothers swooped the fan-favorite director up to write another Suicide Squad movie. Initially touted as a direct sequel to David Ayer’s film, it’s been revealed the movie will be titled The Suicide Squad, leading some to believe it would be a soft reboot of sorts, meaning Quinn would be an unfortunate casualty.

“I have learned from sources close to production that in fact, the information about Harley Quinn being absent from the new Suicide Squad movie is no longer up to date,” Hughes says. “She is indeed expected to appear in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, which is expected to begin production later this year.”

Should production begin later this year, that’d fit in the timeline with Warner Brothers wanting to release the film in the Fall of 2021. In fact, that’d end up giving the studio over a year for post-production. As of yet, no synopsis has been released by the studio.

The Suicide Squad follow-up was originally supposed to be written and directed by Gavin O’Connor, but the filmmaker split after his version of the film was too close to the movie they were working with Birds of Prey. Instead, Gunn will take over writing and directorial duties with long-time Warner Bros. stalwarts Zack and Deborah Snyder set to produce.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6th, 2021. Other upcoming films featuring DC characters include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

