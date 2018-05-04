‘iZombie’: Partnerships are Formed in “You’ve Got to Hide Your Liv Away” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “You’ve Got to Hide Your Liv Away”, the penultimate episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

While the promo is somewhat vague, it does hint at some unique predicaments for Team Z. For one thing, it looks like Liv (Rose McIver) and Major (Robert Buckley) could be rekindling their relationship in some 1950s-esque fashion, although it’s unclear exactly what the context is.

As fans have seen this season, Liv and Major started things off on a pretty solid romantic note, only for their relationship to become strained by the politics of New Seattle.

“I think [they] have some very fundamental disagreements politically,” McIver told reporters during a set visit last year. “I think they really don’t necessarily sit on the same opinion, so while she loves him, and they’ve been dear friends despite everything, I think it’s like it would be in real life where if something is happening in the government — and it’s not too hard to sort of imagine in your own world — and you disagree with your partner, it’s very divisive and very isolating. So Liv and Major still have a deep fondness for each other, but definitely politics get in the way for them this year.”

Elsewhere, it looks like Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) will be partnering up on a case, something that is sure to result in quite a bit of hilarity for the show. As fans saw in this week’s “Mac-Liv-Moore”, the pair have begun to bond more over their shared love of Dungeons & Dragons, meaning that this time out in the field could go a number of ways.

You can view the official synopsis for “You’ve Got to Hide Your Liv Away” below.

RAVI AND CLIVE WORK TOGETHER — Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) work together to solve a case.

Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) pulls a surprising move on Liv (Rose McIver).

David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright & John Bellina.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “You’ve Got to Hide Your Liv Away” will air on May 25th.