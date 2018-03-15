‘iZombie’ Tracks Down a Serial Killer in “Brainless in Seattle, Part 2” Preview

In the second half of “Brainless in Seattle,” iZombie picks up from this week’s cliffhanger with a new sense of purpose: there is a serial killer on the loose in Seattle, and he is taking brains, effectively pinning the blame on zombie culprits.

What’s going on? Well, check out the trailer above and see if you can assemble some of the pieces of the puzzle.

This season sees all of “Team Z” adjusting to their new roles in the zombie-dominant world, and Angus (Robert Knepper) taking on a new villainous role this season.

The trailer hints at more of that new normal, and plenty of brain-related hijinks.

And in the process, the episode hammered home some unique political allegories, something that both parts of “Brainless in Seattle” are sure to continue in some form.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously [Liv] doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized? It’s so on-point politically right now, it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

You can check out the full synopsis for “Brainless in Seattle Part 2” below.

LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING, PART 2 — Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) discover the murder they are investigating was the work of a serial killer. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) enters dangerous territory. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Heather V. Regnier (#404). Original airdate 3/19/2018.

