Joker Movie Crosses $300 Million At Domestic Box Office

Joker continues to be a juggernaut at the box office, adding another $1.17 million on Monday. The film’s been in theaters around a month now, and with that Monday haul, it has now surpassed the $300 million mark at the domestic box office. That’s quite impressive, especially for a Rated-R film, and we imagine it’s not done adding to its domestic box office totals just yet either. With that new addition to its total Joker’s domestic grand total stands at $300.36 million, and while it won’t likely hit $400 million, it will be interesting to see how far it can climb before it’s time to head to home video.

Box Office Report posted the new total with the caption: “Joker passed the $300M domestic mark after grossing an estimated $1.17M on Monday. Total gross stands at $300.36M. #JokerMovie#Joker#BoxOffice@wbpictures @jokermovie”

We don’t have its international pull for Monday, but coming out of the weekend Joker had already brought in $637,700,000 million internationally for a then worldwide total of $936,887,108 million. If Joker can continue to bring in sizable chunks in the next few weeks, both domestically and internationally, it has a chance to surpass 1 Billion, though we’ll have to wait and see if it can make that happen.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

So, where do you think Joker will ultimately land out in terms of its worldwide box office? Let us know in the comments!