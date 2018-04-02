Early ‘Justice League’ Concept Art Reveals Very Different Steppenwolf Design

Concept art from the Justice League movie is offering fans a look at some very early and very different designs for the film’s villain, Steppenwolf.

Concept artist Jerad S.Marantz shared some of his early work for Steppenwolf, some of which is included in the book Justice League: The Art of the Film.

Take a look below:

“Early #steppenwolf #conceptart for #justiceleague done with #costumedesigner @michaelwilkinson,” Marantz wrote. “Some of the Concept art can be seen in #theartofjusticeleague book. It was really fun doing the early exploration. There were a lot of talented artists on this project. Some of my favorite work was done by artist and production designer @ptatopoulos [Patrick Tatopoulos]. Ive [sic] been a huge fan of his work and it was an honor working on the same project.”

This early concept art makes Steppenwolf look more alien and quite spikey. The end design was a bit less brutish and bit more human-looking.

Previously revealed concept art from Justice League showed an earlier visualization of the scene in which Steppenwolf arrives on Earth. A fan watching the film also noticed that Steppenwolf reveals a little more of his character design than fans were expecting to see in a certain scene where Steppenwolf’s bare backside is revealed.

What do you think of this early Steppenwolf concept art? Is it better or worse than the final design?

Justice League is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digitial HD. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.