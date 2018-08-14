Justice League Reacts to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

Marvel fans definitely had a host of reactions to Avengers: Infinity War, but what did the Justice League think?

That’s the question at hand in a new video from All Out Movies, who puts Avengers: Infinity War on a big screen in front of the League to gauge their reactions to the moments after the snap. First up is the death of Bucky Barnes, who calls out for Steve as he falls and fades from existence. The League looks on with a satisfied look while Flash and Cyborg fist bump.

When Scarlet Witch fades out of existence, Wonder Woman can’t help but smile, while all three smile and look on as Spider-Man hugs Tony Stark, falling to the ground. After the sequences play out, the video shows Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman looking on, with Superman saying, “Glad I didn’t miss this.” Wonder Woman replies, “So am I,” and Batman seems to concur, though his response is bleeped out, so we’re guessing what he said wasn’t so nice.

You can check out the full video above.

This is, of course, not how the actual cast of Justice League feels, as they don’t want to see anything bad happen to the Avengers. Although previously, the cast did express interest in throwing down with them at some point. At an ACE Comic Con, they seemed more than up for the challenge of a fight with the Avengers.

“Aw, yeah man,” actor Jason Momoa said. “Hell yeah. I absolutely want to get thrown around by the Hulk. And then I want to take his ass out the ocean and drown him. ‘Not so tough now, are ya, punk?!’ And then we’ll be friends. We’re all very much friends with those other actors from [Chris] Hemsworth to Robert Downey, I mean all of them, and so its just fun. I mean we’re superheroes. We’re having an awesome time playing great characters.”

“For sure, I would love that,” Gal Gadot added. “I think the more the merrier. All of these characters are great, you know, we’re not enemies. There’s DC and there’s Marvel and they’re all great and we can do DC-Marvel, starting with DC, and then everything would be super-awesome.”

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans , Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Idris Elba, Danai Gurira, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Wong, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.