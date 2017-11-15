Did Justice League Tickets Rush Crash Fandango’s Page for the Film?

If you thought people weren't anticipating Justice League, better think again, as fans trying to buy tickets caused quite a stir.

UPDATE: Fandango got back to us and they said they had a brief scheduled maintenance this morning that ran for a few minutes and was unrelated. The original story is below:

If you went to the website (while it was down), you would have seen an image of Yoda with the message 'The Force is strong with this one."

Hopefully, they can catch up with demand, as no one wants to miss out on the epic DC film because of server issues.

Justice League has been the recipient of positive news lately. The trailers seem to be going over well with audiences, and even ComicBook.com's own anticipation rankings sport a high grade with a 4.17 out of 5. Warner Bros. is also probably happy with the current tracking for Justice League, which puts it at an opening weekend of around $130 million.

That, of course, will likely change. DC's last film, Wonder Woman, was estimated to open around $80 million, but the film ended up surpassing that number and opening up to over $100 million. A similar trend will likely happen with Justice League, as even Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad have followed similar patterns.

Fans can actually take in another DC film as part of Regal Cinemas' double feature event. On November 16th at 3 pm, fans can watch a double feature that includes Wonder Woman and Justice League for 4 hours and 22 minutes of DC goodness, though it is a bit odd that Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, or Man of Steel are not included in that.

Update: Fandango seems to be up and running now, but if that changes we'll let you know.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.