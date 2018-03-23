‘Justice League’ Tops DVD And Blu-Ray Sales Charts

Warner Bros. topped the home video sales charts last week with Justice League, which moved more units in both Blu-ray and DVD formats than any other movie in North America.

The film ousted Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, which had been at the top spot last week. Thor held up well, though; last week, the Taika Waititi film sold nearly as many copies as the rest of the top ten Blu-rays combined. This week, Justice League failed to grasp that kind of dominance — but only becuase Thor managed to eke out sales of 44% of Justice League‘s numbers.

Justice League was a disappointment at the domestic box office, and took a beating from critics. The film, which teamed Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, closed out its box office run with just $658 million worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing of DC’s shared universe of movies.

Some critics of the film, who were hoping to get a home video release of Zack Snyder’s assembly cut or at least more in the way of deleted scenes, had pledged not to buy the film. It looks like that segment of the audience was not representative, though, and that people who did not shell out to see the movie in theaters are still turning up to buy the discs at their local Target or Best Buy (both of whom had exclusive editions of the film with custom packaging).

Snyder, who directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is the credited director on Justice League, but a significant portion of the film was subjected to rewrites and reshoots after Snyder left, reportedly due to a family tragedy.

The reshoots were directed by Joss Whedon of Marvel’s The Avengers, who was seemingly charged with lightening the film’s mood and shortening the runtime.

Along with the ongoing turmoil over the state of DC’s film slate, the departure of members of the cast and crew of Flashpoint, and other changes, the reshoots seem to have radically altered the face of Justice League, creating a film that has frustrated Snyder fans in the hopes of creating a broader appeal to casual moviegoers.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

