The ‘Justice League’ Cast Are A “Gang Of Weirdos” Who Had “The Most Fun”

With Justice League set to arrive in theaters this November, audiences can only hope to have as much fun with the DC Comics heroes as the actors portraying them did on set.

At least, according to Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller, who play Batman and The Flash, respectively. The ensemble cast had a blast becoming a “gang of weirdos.” The family extends to Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, and Ray Fisher, whose roles in the ensemble are Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, and Cyborg, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is a step in evolution to bring together all of these characters who have had their origins,” Affleck told People about Justice League‘s premise. “It’s about multilateralism, and it’s about hope and about working together and the kind of conflicts of trying to work together with others. Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together. It’s very different from the tenor of the last movie and there’s also more room for humor.”

“I love this gang of weirdos,” Miller added. “We’re all very different humans and we really love each other through and through. I personally always feel that the goodness of what we create interpersonally on a set flows into the quantum fabric of the film. I trust completely in this very esoteric understanding.”

The “gang” includes the extended family who haven’t been included in as much of the promotional material. “Wonder Woman is very powerful, Aquaman is very badass — he’s got very strong and stubborn energy,” Affleck said. “Flash is a lot of fun and full of life and Cyborg is just a very smart and independent person. And we have some new vehicles that are really awesome, like the Flying Fox, it’s so big that it can transport the whole League and can carry a Batmobile.”

Based on ComicBook.com’s visit to the set of Justice League, the “fun” Flash brings to the film might make Miller’s role one of the best parts of the film.

“If having the most fun was a competition, then we all won — or lost — all a matter of perspective,” Miller said. “Ain’t no use trying to contrast or compare. Everybody’s got their own special sauce brand of fun, y’know?”

Justice League currently enjoys a 4.20 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings. Give it your own rating below ahead of its release on November 17, 2017.