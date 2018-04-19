‘Krypton’ Recap With Spoilers: “The House of Zod”

“The House of Zod” begins with Jayna Zod fighting with her brother as their father narrates the scene. He explains how their family is a house of warriors who place honor about love and life.

The Black Zero agents are trailing Seg’s trail of blood leading away from their compound. They mention a snowstorm is coming, and say they need to find Seg before it intensifies. We see that Seg was hiding behind a nearby rock within earshot of the agents.

Seg returns to the Black Zero compound in an attempt to find a radio to call for help, but the radios he finds are out of operation. Seg walks around the compound until he stumbles upon a prisoner who claims she knows a way to safety. Seg frees her.

Lyta is approached by Dev-Em, who reveals he trusts that she isn’t a Black Zero operative. The two chat about their previous time together until Dev confesses his love for his colleague. The two share a kiss.

Adam Strange and Kem are arguing on ways to get a hold of Seg.

Seg is helping the prisoner walk from the compound, but the two are quickly stopped by a group of armed soldiers who have apparently come to break out Seg’s new compatriot. The leader of the group notices the symbol of Seg’s family, and the group takes him.

Nyssa and Daron are still arguing about Lyta’s scheduled execution. Nyssa claims that they need Lyta and the Sagitari to be on their side in order for their coup against the Voice of Rao.

This new group takes Seg to a lower level of the compound, where dozens of refugees have been holed up. There, Seg’s approached by the Ice Goddess Cythonna. She asks what he’s up to as the group doesn’t trust the House of El.

Cythonna offers to heal Seg’s injuries, and as she does so, she talks to her henchmen in their native tongue that they need Seg alive to get additional information from him.

Lyta’s exercising in her cell when we see her grandfather — Jayna’s father — speaking to Jayna and her brother in a flashback.

We see him order his two kids to trek through a storm to reach a warrior’s temple that will give them enough oxygen to return back home. At the temple, the two begin arguing about what to do next. Not able to come to a decision, Jayna defeats her brother in combat, taking the lone oxygen mask. She makes the trek back home herself, leaving her injured brother behind.

Nyssa has approach Jayna in another attempt to get the leader of the House of Zod to join her and her father’s revolution.

Seg’s being tended to by the woman he rescued earlier. Seg overhears people arguing in the room over and he asks Ryka, the woman he saved, what they’re saying. She admits the group is trying to decide what to do with Seg. Ryka explains that since he’s an El, he has the power to destroy everything, mentioning the House of El has caused massive destruction before.

Seg eventually convinces her to get him a respirator and directions on how to leave the compound. He’s able to leave and is in the storm when the respirator begins to alert him that the oxygen supply is nearly depleted.

People have started to arrive at Lyta’s execution, and Nyssa reminds Jayna that it’s not too late to stop the execution.

In a flashback, Jayna returns home and is gifted an indestructible amulet by her father.

Back at Lyta’s execution, the executioner takes his place behind her. Daron speaks out to stop the execution, saying that the witness against her recanted testimony, causing all charges of treason to be dropped.

Lyta is speaking to her mother when Jayna lets it slip that she agreed to help Nyssa and Daron’s cause.

Armed guards enter Kol-Da’s cell and draw their weapons.

Daron enters Kol-Da’s cell to find her lifeless body. It’s revealed that Daron has made it look like Kol-Da killed herself. He hopes that this death will please the Voice of Rao.

Seg continues through the storm, briefly pausing to work on his comm device. He’s quickly able to get through to Adam, telling his time-traveling friend that he’s stranded in The Outlands.

Adam enters Lyta’s quarters and gives her a drive that contains a message from Seg. She plays it and reveals it to be a goodbye message from Seg.

Lyta starts putting together a team of Sagitari to go out to The Outlands to rescue Seg. We see that Seg has passed out from the cold. He sees a ship approach him and he wakes up to hallucinate that it’s Lyta. We find out, however, the ship was flown by the Black Zero agent that originally kidnapped Seg.

They take Seg back to their compound and revive him, before telling him that the prisoner he helped free earlier is the key to stopping Brainiac. Lyta and Adam arrive and blast one of the agents, letting the commander escape. Lyta follows in pursuit.

Lyta starts sneaking around the compound but is ambushed by the Black Zero commander and the two fight. The commander pins Lyta against the wall before noticing the amulet Lyta’s wearing. The commander pulls out the same amulet, and when Lyta asks where he got his, the commander reveals that Lyta gave it to him in the future. He’s Lyta’s son.