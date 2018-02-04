‘Krypton’ Super Bowl TV Spot Released Online

SyFy has released a new the Krypton TV spot that will air during tonight’s Super Bowl early online.

The 15-second TV spot is a shortened version of a previously released Krypton trailer. The clip shows Superman‘s grandfather, Seyg-El (Cameron Cuffe), being presented with his grandson’s cape from the future.

You can watch the spot in the video above.

Krypton is a prequel set on Superman’s doomed home planet. During this point in Krypton‘s history, the House of El is shamed and ostracized. Kal-El’s grandfather, Seyg-El, is working ot restore his house’s honor and to stop his world’s descent into chaos.

Seyg-El encounters Adam Strange, a time-traveler from Earth. Strange warns Seyg-El of Krypton’s coming apocalypse. This warning means Seyg-El must now fight not only to save his home planet but also to ensure his grandson’s future.

The planet Krypton may not have much a future left, but executive producer David Goyer has a long term plan for the SyFy series.

“We do roughly have a seven-to-eight-year plan,” Goyer explained. “This is an untold story and time travel is involved. History could be changed and what happens in this story can be very different from the backstory people know.”

Executive Producer Damien Kindler told ComicBook.com something similar.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” Kindler told ComicBook.com. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than they do about the past.

“So it’s less just going back and telling stories about the past and you know the ending than it is about the past and the future colliding and Superman and his very existence being put on the line,” Kindler continued. “It’s a very rich world. It will feel a bit familiar, but it will also be a look at Krypton as a place and a civilization through a lens that you’ve never seen.”

Krypton premieres on March 21st on SYFY.