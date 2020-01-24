Legends of Tomorrow Goes Into A Slasher Movie With “Slay Anything”

The CW has relesed the official synopsis for “Slay Anything,” the third episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season and the episode set to air on February 11. The episode sees the team heading to a high school reunion where there’s a serial killer on the loose. Between that description and the title — inspired by Cameron Crowe’s 1989 romantic comedy Say Anything… — it seems likely that this episode will riff on the classic slasher movies of the ’80s — maybe with a little John Hughes thrown in for good measure. If you want to get a handle on how that might look, you can check out the “Murder? … Anyone? … Anyone? … Bueller?” episode of Psych.

In the fifth season, which launched on Tuesday, not only will they be dealing with having broken time themselves (that’s normal for the Legends), but the Crisis has realigned all of reality, meaning that while the Legends are hunting down some of Hell’s worst souls (freed by Astra Logue at the end of last season), their original mission of monitoring the timeline for anomalies likely got a lot harder.

You can check it out below.

“Slay Anything” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SURVIVING FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter.

At the end of season four of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) vanished from the team. This wasn’t a mystery to be solved or a devious plot, but rather the natural consequence of having made some positive changes to the present, changing the dystopian future that she comes from. Without the deaths of her parents and brother, Zari never became a totem bearer or joined the Legends, which means her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is now a Legend. In the February 4 episode, Zari will turn back up, so that teaser about “surviving family” — well, it might have to do with her.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Slay Anything” will debut on February 11.