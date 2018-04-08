‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP on Damien Darhk’s Redemption

In the penultimate episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season this past Monday, the Legends found themselves with a surprising ally: Damien Darhk. While Damien’s sudden desire to help stop Mallus didn’t quite go as planned, the surprising turn had many fans wondering if it was the start of a redemption path for the Arrowverse villain. Now, it sounds like that just might be the case.

Executive Producer Phil Klemmer recently told Entertainment Weekly while Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) might still want to kill Damien (Neal McDonough), he feels like the character has finally redeemed himself.

“I have huge ambivalence about that character, who would have been so easy to dispatch anywhere along the line for whatever the five years he’s been in the Arrowverse,” Klemmer said. “I’ve grown increasingly fond of him. I, in a strange way, love him as a Legend at this point. I feel like his love of his daughter Nora has entirely redeemed him.”

That’s a pretty big statement to make considering everything Damien has done — particularly regarding Sara Lance. Damien was first mentioned in Arrow‘s third season in the episode “Al Sah-him”. He later became the primary villain in the show’s fourth season, killing Sara’s sister Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy) before being killed himself by Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) during the fourth season finale. He then showed up on Legends during the show’s second season after Reverse Flash/Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) pulled him from the timeline thirty years prior to become a member of the Legion of Doom.

While the Legion was defeated by the Legends and Damien was returned to the 1980s with his memories erased, Damien’s daughter Nora (Courtney Ford) resurrected him earlier this season. The pair have spent the season working to free Mallus from his temporal prison, but upon realizing that Nora would have to so that Mallus could be free, Damien appealed to Sara to let him help stop the demon. It’s that appeal and Damien’s desire to save his daughter that may have changed Sara’s opinion of Damien according to Klemmer.

“I thought that moment in the last episode where he told Sara that he would take it all back if he could, Neal totally won me over in that moment,” Klemmer said. “Obviously Sara is a little tougher than I am, but I don’t know. I saw something in her. I think her will buckled for a moment.”

Even if Sara has softened and Damien is redeemed, things didn’t go particularly well for the Legends or Damien. Damien had second thoughts about releasing Mallus in order to defeat him as he wanted to save Nora instead. However, Mallus is still released, morphing into his true form and killing Nora in the process. Now the Legends have to find a way to use the six totems to stop the demon from destroying history, something that might just be easier said than done.

Do you think Damien Darhk has redeemed himself? Let us know your thoughts about the Arrowverse villain in the comments.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. Next week’s episode, the season three finale, will feature guest appearances by Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Helen of Troy, Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, and more.