‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Necromancing the Stone”

“Necromancing the Stone” begins with Sara waking up from a nightmare. She’s comforted by Agent Sharpe. Ava confronts Sara about yelling “John” while she was sleeping. Sara admits to sleeping with Constantine, but Ava’s thrilled to hear that Sara thinks of her as a girlfriend.

Sara’s called to the bridge, where the group is alerted to several anachronisms that have been caused by Mallus and the Darhks.

Sara orders the teams to split up to start tackling multiple anachronisms at once. Nate is paired up with Wally while Amaya and Zari are made into a team. Sara will be going on her own mission while Ray and Rory stay back on the Waverider to experiment with the Fire Totem.

Sara’s seen starting to have pain in her head and a ringing in her ears. She finds out that she’s only able to stop it if she removes the Death Totem from the box Ray designed for it.

As Sara unlocks the box, she sees a version of her previous self before she was resurrected by the Lazarus Pit. The vision urges Sara to use the Death Totem.

Zari and Amaya get back to the ship and wake Mick up from a nap. They ask where Ray is, only to find him unconscious in his lab. They locate a smoking gun next to Ray’s lifeless body, realizing the person that committed the act is still on the ship.

Rory and Maya start searching the ship for the perpetrator and they find Sara, wearing the Death Totem and seemingly possessed, in the ship’s cafeteria.

The two start fighting with her, but she’s able to best both of them. Right before she’s about to stab Rory, Wally speeds in and rescues both Mick and Maya. The group converges in the medical bay to hatch a plan.

Sara goes into the bridge and locks down the ship so that nobody can leave.

Back in the med bay, the group realizes they need the help of Constantine.

Wally’s able to phase out of the med bay, which has locked down because of Sara’s commands. He speeds to the bridge and sees an apparition of Jesse Quick. It’s revealed that Sara was able to morph into Jesse to get close to Wally. She shoots him, knocking him out.

Agent Sharpe and Gary track down Constantine and inform him that Sara has bonded with the Death Totem.

Back on the Waverider, Nate decides to go search for Wally since the speedster has yet to return to the group.

At Constantine’s, John starts performing a ritual that would transport himself and Ava into Mallus’ realm so they can convince Sara to go back into her body.

After Nate fails to return, Zari goes to look after him and finds an apparition of her brother that had been previously murdered. Zari’s fooled by the trick, and her brother turns into Sara and the two begin fighting.

Constantine and Ava are kicked out of Mallus’ realm without being able to get Sara back into her body.

On the Waverider, Nate returns to the group with Wally, and Amaya informs him that he may need to use the Earth Totem to stop Sara.

Gary has an idea to find the Waverider that’s stuck in the temporal stream: locate the Death Totem and you’ll find the ship.

Nate goes into Ray’s lab to find the Earth Totem. He grabs it, but it doesn’t harm him like it did with Blackbeard’s partner.

In Mallus’ realm, Nora is trying to convince Sara to join her and her father’s mission.

Sara finds Nate and starts chasing him through the ship. Nate’s walking through the hall when he sees a vision of his dead grandfather.

Amaya and Mick rush into Ray’s lab and locate the Fire Totem. Amaya gives it to Mick to use.

Nate and Sara — who was posing as Nate’s grandfather — are fighting when Constantine and the two Time Bureau agents board the ship through a portal. Sara knocks out Ava and Gary and begins to choke out Constantine.

Mick puts the Fire Totem on a necklace, and it immediately powers up. We see Mick with the ability to control fire with his hands now. Sara notices another totem has powered on and she rushes into Ray’s lab only to get knocked out by Mick.

Ava finds Sara knocked out unconscious and tries speaking with her lifeless body in an attempt to bring the real Sara back from Mallus’ realm. Sara turns down Nora’s offer to help her and her father and returns to her body.

Back in the med bay, Ray’s come to, and Sara apologizes to both him and Wally for knocking them out. Sara explains to them that she thinks Mallus was trying to recruit the Legends to his side by preying on their worst fears.

Sara goes into her room and tells Ava that they need to talk. Sara tells Ava that she doesn’t want to be in a relationship, and Ava transports herself off the ship in tears.