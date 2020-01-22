Legends of Tomorrow Returns to Old Hollywood in “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” Preview

After months away, Legends of Tomorrow officially returned to our television screens tonight, and it delivered a season premiere that only it could. This week’s episode was out-of-the-box and unpredictable in a slew of great ways — and now we know where things will go next. The CW has released a preview for “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me”, the second episode of Legends‘ fifth season.

While she isn’t in the preview, the episode is expected to see the return of Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe), who will be taking on a completely different role than we’ve been accustomed to these past few seasons. The early promotional material for this season has shown Zari taking on the vibe of a social media star, given the fact that she no longer had to spend her childhood in a timeline hiding from ARGUS’ fascist regime. Instead, Zari’s younger brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) has apparently been a member of the Legends for years, with only Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) beginning to remember the prior timeline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind – and given the team’s “established” relationship with Behrad – it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

“That’s the one energy we’ve never had,” showrunner Phil Klemmer previously told Entertainment Weekly of Zari and Behrad’s dynamic. “That seems like it’s going to be fun.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” below!

“CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” will air on February 4th.