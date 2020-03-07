Legends of Tomorrow “Zari, Not Zari” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Zari, Not Zari”, the March 24 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow which will see the team continue to look for the various pieces of the Loom of Fate but will also see Zari (Tala Ashe) struggling with feeling like herself. That identity crisis, if you will, will come as no surprise to fans of the Arrowverse series as Zari had a whole other life prior to the events at Heyworld during the Season 4 finale — a life that she’s started getting brief glimpses of as Season 5 progresses.

The episode also marks the first of the series following the departures of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford). Those two characters will say goodbye to the Waverider in “Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness” airing on March 17. Routh and Ford’s departures from the series is something that fans have known about since last August when it was announced that they would no longer be series regulars. Routh recently opened up about the departure in an episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside Of You podcast, explaining that things were not handled well and that leaving the show was very traumatic for him.

“What I try to do at work is go to work, and try to enjoy my time on set,” Routh told Rosenbaum. “You don’t know what the end product is going to be. And I had to go into this — you’re also talking about loss, so we’re going back to that — loss of my family for the last five years, and the character that I played for six years. As you may or may not know, I filmed my last episodes in the Arrowverse and as Ray Palmer, and that was a very traumatic event for me. It was not something I was expecting, it was shocking.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Zari, Not Zari” below.

MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW after The Flash. “Zari, Not Zari” will air March 24.