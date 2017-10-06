Could the Legion of Doom Be Part of ‘Justice League’?

Steppenwolf will be the main antagonist for the Justice League in the upcoming film, but what if he is just one of the new team’s problems?

It’s a fun idea to think about, and one that Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello stoked the fires of recently. Manganiello is a huge fan of role-playing games, and takes part in Critical Role’s games from time to time. He recently posted a picture of himself alongside Sprigg actor Darin De Paul. While the topic is clearly Critical Role, Manganiello’s shirt is what caught people’s attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shirt is black with white lettering that spells out Legion of Doom. There are of course other shirts with Legion of Doom on them, but this one stands out thanks to the font, which some are noting looks a lot like the Justice League font. If that is the case, then Manganiello probably knew what he was doing. There might not be an actual Legion in the movie mind you, but it’s still a slick shirt.

Of course, what if there is a Legion? What would a DC movie universe collection of villains look like? It would most likely take someone like Lex Luthor to pull those strings behind the scenes (let alone afford to pay the group), and Deathstroke would clearly be in it. Still, that leaves plenty of open roster spots, as the only other villains the movie universe has had are Doomsday and Ares, and they’re both not around anymore.

It would be an interesting angle for the universe to take so early, but DC has surprised fans before, so nothing is out of the question.

That said, most are just hoping to see Manganiello’s Deathstroke make the cut, as his involvement in the cinematic universe is, well, muddy. The actor was set to play Deathstroke in the upcoming Batman solo film, but since that was announced, the project has gone through a few changes, most notably in the director and script departments. It remains to be seen if new director Matt Reeves will keep the Deathstroke angle, as he has previously said they are pretty much starting from scratch.

Fans will find out more when Justice League hits theaters on November 17th.