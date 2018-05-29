‘Lucifer’: First Look at Bonus Episodes Released

FOX may have cancelled Lucifer after its recent third season, but the network is still going to air at least two more episodes of the beloved Vertigo Comics-inspired series before fans have to say goodbye for good.

Next week, FOX will be airing two bonus episodes of Lucifer that were originally filmed to be a part of the show’s fourth season. Ahead of the airing of these episodes on Monday, the network has unveiled the first photos from the extra installments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find 12 brand new images from the bonus episodes in the gallery below!

The bonus episodes will be airing back-to-back on Monday, May 28 at 8pm ET. The first of the two episodes is titled “Boo Normal,” and it follows Lucifer’s team as they track down the killer of a child psychiatrist.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7437]

Episode two of the bonus doubleheader is titled “Once Upon a Time.” Directed by series star Kevin Alejandro, “Once Upon a Time” see Lucifer’s mom create an alternate dimension where Chloe and Lucifer never met. The episode will feature an appearance from Neil Gaiman, co-creator of Lucifer, who will voice God and narrate the story.

The Season 3 finale of Lucifer ended on a pretty big cliffhanger, but these new episodes, while originally planned as part of Season 4, won’t really connect to the events of the finale. They were created as fairly standalone installments.

In the face of cancellation, the show’s fans, along with its cast and crew, have been campaigning to get Lucifer picked up elsewhere. Showrunner Joe Henderson recently took to Twitter to reveal that he and the producers were still working on finding a home for Season 4.

Are you excited to see more Lucifer on TV next week? Will the show get picked up by another network before it’s too late? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comments below.

Lucifer‘s bonus episodes, “Boo Normal” and “Once Upon a Time” will air on Monday, May 28 at 8pm ET on FOX.