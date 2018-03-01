Melissa Benoist Speaks Kryptonian on The Latest ‘Supergirl’

In an emotional scene from tonight’s episode of Supergirl, titled “Triggers,” the Girl of Steel finds herself overwhelmed, and deals with it the way many people do — by meditating.

Supergirl, though, chants to herself in Kryptonian, which is a new twist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, linguist Dr. Christine Schreyer revealed in an interview that she had not only worked out how Kryptonian would sound in Man of Steel, but that Russell Crowe had uttered some of it in an unused scene for the movie.

“They did film a few pieces because people got really excited about it, but it was in the middle of production and they were thrown in and they didn’t really flow with everything else, so they got cut out,” explained Schreyer.

Is this the first time a major character has spoken Kryptonian onscreen? Possibly; it seems like it should have happened at some point in Smallville but to our recollection (and that of a couple of super-fans we consulted with) it did not.

For their part, producers say the Kryptonian (not to be confused with Kryptonese, as the language is sometimes called in the comics) for Supergirl is unrelated to the one Schreyer developed.

“We didn’t use the Kryptonian from the movie,” executive producer Robert Rovner told ComicBook.com. “Ours is based on the language created in the comic books.”

Written Kryptonian and Interlac, both resembling their comic book counterparts rather than the Kryptonian that might appear in feature films, have appeared onscreen in Supergirl before.

Supergirl airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Editor’s note: In the original version of this article, it was stated that producers claimed to have developed a new Kryptonian language for the show. That was inference and not a direct quote, so it has been removed. We apologize for the error.