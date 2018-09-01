New ‘Justice League’ Deleted Scene Features Cyborg, Batman, and Superman

Another new snippet of deleted footage from Justice League has surfaced online, but this time the material comes from Joss Whedon‘s reshoots, not from the vault of Zack Snyder.

In the scene, which has no audio, Batman and Superman huddle around Cyborg and the Mother Box during the film’s final battle.

the clip, which lasts about 10 seconds, was likely cut for pacing, since it seems to be just a line or two of dialogue about strategy for fighting Steppenwolf and containing the Mother Box.

Whedon was brought in to finish Justice League after Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker Zack Snyder left the project late in the editing process. The then-recent death of his daughter was cited as the official reason, although speculation has been rampant that Snyder and Warner Bros. would have parted ways regardless.

An assembly print — an unfinished version of a film that often contains temporary music and limited visual effects — of Snyder’s version of the movie is said to have been completed and seen by Warner Bros. executives, although the condition of that cut of the movie is in dispute. A vocal contingent of fans want to know what Snyder’s version of the movie — which was a critical and commercial disappointment — would have looked like. This YouTuber, “A.B. Director,” is apparently trying to assemble a more Snyder-inspired cut of the film from what little deleted material is in circulation. This scene, from the Whedon reshoots, will not make the cut.

Whedon, for his part, seems to have had his fill of superhero movies. After directing two Avengers films, he withdrew from the biggest stage in cinema for a while…only to be lured back in with Justice League and, reportedly, a gig directing Batgirl. After Justice League failed and Wonder Woman resonated with fans, Warner reportedly started casting about for a female filmmaker to work on that movie as well, and Whedon left, admitting that his own screenplay wasn’t coming together.

Justice League is available now on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital. Fans’ attempts to get Zack Snyder’s vision released on home video have continued to be a loud but mostly ignored voice on the internet, with a petition boasting over 175,000 signatures and demands pouring out in Twitter threads and YouTube comments without anyone at DC ever speaking to the question.

Aquaman will be in theaters on December 14. The Worlds of DC films ahead also include Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020, along with numerous undated films in various stages of development. A Joker origin movie starring Joaquin Phoenix is currently in production for a late 2019 release.