Here Is What Robert Downey Jr. Could Look Like As Batman

Robert Downey Jr. has become synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star helped built the franchise way back in 2008 when Iron Man laid its foundation, but some wonder if Downey Jr. could do justice to other superheroes.

So, if you were ever curious to see Downey Jr. dress up as Batman, you are in luck. An artist has created just the poster for you then.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as BossLogic surprised fans with his latest concept piece. To honor DC’s iconic Elseworlds run, BossLogic gave the MCU and DC Extended Universe makeovers with some actor switch outs.

As you can see above, Downey Jr. was the actor chosen to stand in for Batman. Rather than Ben Affleck, the Iron Man actor is seen suited up as Gotham’s Knight, and he looks plenty intimidating. Batman’s body armor is far more bulky than a sleek Iron Man suit, but Downey Jr. is rocking his new facial hair. Bruce Wayne isn’t one for a goatee, but his prickly jaw line suits the Marvel star.

Of course, Downey Jr. does know a thing or three about leading a team. Not only has the actor helped lead up the MCU’s massive cast, but Iron Man does the same for the Avengers. The superhero team may not be doing so hot these days, but Tony Stark may have a few lessons to impart upon Wayne if given the chance.

While the actor may not have his eyes on Batman, this fan-poster does give fans a fun what-if scenario. After all, fans continue to ask when Downey Jr. will step down from his Marvel role as he’s played Tony for more than a decade now. In the past, the directors behind Avengers 4 addressed such reports, and Joe Russo said no one could ever take over the role.

“There is nobody who can take over Iron Man from Robert,” Russo said. “I don’t think the audience would accept that. He never mentioned to us about leaving Iron Man, but it will happen at some point of time.

“He can’t play the character forever,” Russo continued. “I am sure there are lots other things he wants to do in his career. But he loves playing the character, I know that, and we love working together. We will see where it goes from here.”

So, would you be okay with Downey Jr. playing Batman? Or should the actor stick to cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.